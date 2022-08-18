Man Breaks Into Hudson Valley Home, Assaults Person, Police Say

A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into an occupied home and assaulting a member of the household in Westchester County.

The incident took place around 2 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the city of Rye on Stuyvesant Avenue.

Rye officers responded to a report of three men entering a city home that was occupied at the time by family members and guests, said Lt. Michael Anfuso, of the Rye Police.

One of the three men assaulted a member of the household and then fled the scene prior to police arrival, Anfuso said.

Officers were able to gather information from the victims that assisted in the identification of the man that committed the burglary and assault, police said.

Shortly after the response, officers apprehended the suspect, identified as Robert James Arquit, of Harrison, police added.

Arquit was booked and arraigned on the charge of burglary.

