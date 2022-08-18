Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Fire Reported At Power Plant In Rockland
News

Man Breaks Into Hudson Valley Home, Assaults Person, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Robert James Arquit
Robert James Arquit Photo Credit: City of Rye Police

A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into an occupied home and assaulting a member of the household in Westchester County.

The incident took place around 2 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the city of Rye on Stuyvesant Avenue. 

Rye officers responded to a report of three men entering a city home that was occupied at the time by family members and guests, said Lt. Michael Anfuso, of the Rye Police. 

One of the three men assaulted a member of the household and then fled the scene prior to police arrival, Anfuso said.

Officers were able to gather information from the victims that assisted in the identification of the man that committed the burglary and assault, police said.

Shortly after the response, officers apprehended the suspect, identified as Robert James Arquit, of Harrison, police added.

Arquit was booked and arraigned on the charge of burglary.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.