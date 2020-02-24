Library Stabbing Suspect Indicted On Murder Charge As Victim Is Laid To Rest

As library security officer Sandra Wilson was being laid to rest, a grand jury indicted her alleged killer for one count of murder.

Blanchard Glaudin, 25 and homeless, was indicted on Monday, Feb. 24, in connection with the Tuesday, Feb. 18, stabbing death of 52-year-old Sandra Wilson of Spring Valley at the Finkelstein Memorial Library, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II.

“As Rockland County says goodbye to Sandra Wilson at her funeral service, I can state that Mr. Glaudin will be held accountable for the horrific murder of Sandra Wilson," said Walsh following the indictment. "My team will continue its pursuit of justice. I can only hope that this news brings some comfort to the family of Ms. Wilson.”

Wilson was stabbed to death with a six-inch kitchen knife, allegedly by Glaudin, after the mother of three, and new grandmother asked him to turn his music down at the library.

Glaudin, who faces 5 to 25-years to life in prison if convicted, was free without bail on an attempted rape charge at the time of the attack. Walsh said last week his office was looking into the circumstances surrounding his release.

Walsh said the arraignment on the indictment is pending.

The library will reopen following Wilson's funeral.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

