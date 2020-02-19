Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice

News

Police: Request To Lower Music Led To Fatal Stabbing At Ramapo Library

Kathy Reakes
Police say a man who stabbed a female security guard to death at the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley was upset over being told to turn his music down.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A simple request to turn down music led to a savage stabbing that left a 52-year-old library security guard dead.

Sandra Wilson, 52, of Spring Valley, was killed when she asked 25-year-old Blanchard Glaudin, also of Spring Valley, to turn down the music he was playing on his phone, said police.

A minute later, around 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, Glaudin was repeatedly stabbing Wilson on the third floor of the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley as she sat behind her desk with a kitchen knife with a six-inch blade, according to Spring Valley Police Officer Matthew Galli.

Glaudin, who was tackled by what police call "heroic" bystanders and held until police arrived, was charged with murder and is being held in the Rockland County jail.

Wilson was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern where she was pronounced dead.

District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II, said Glaudin would be held until his next appearance on Monday, Feb. 24.

“The people of Rockland are shaking their heads at the news of yet another violent crime that took the life a loving mother, grandmother, and resident," said Walsh. "Our prayers go out to the Wilson family on their loss.

"I want to commend the brave citizens, who reacted without fear for their safety, by subduing the suspect. We will ensure that justice is served in this horrible crime”

Wilson, who had two sons and a grandchild, had previously worked in a clerical job at the library before becoming a member of the security team.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

