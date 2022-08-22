Lane Closures Expected For Stretch Of Highway In Rockland County

Officials are advising motorists to expect lane closures on a stretch of a Hudson Valley highway.

The New York State Department of Transportation said Rockland County motorists should plan for lane closures on Route 59 eastbound and westbound between Route 303 in Clarkstown and Route 9W in Orangetown.

The lane closures are set to be implemented nightly from Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., to facilitate roadway paving, officials said.

