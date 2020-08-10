Isaias: O&R Will Reimburse Customers For Food, Medication During Outages

Two major utility companies say they will reimburse customers for the cost of some lost items by those who endured lengthy power outages this past week after Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through the region.

"Being without power, even during normal times, is a real hardship. It’s even more difficult now because of COVID-19," Con Edison said in a statement. "To help, we have expanded our claims policy for customers who lost power after the destructive tropical storm."

Con Ed customers who lost power for 48 hours or longer can request reimbursement for the cost of spoiled food, medication, or perishable commercial merchandise. A claims form to request reimbursement is available online and can be accessed here.

Orange & Rockland County Utilities says it has also expanded its spoilage claims policy so that customers without power for two full days or more can fill out a form to request reimbursement. The form is available here.

