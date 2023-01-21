ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City

The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway.

It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.

The two Highlander occupants were treated at the scene before being transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, Peters said.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. He's now been ID'd as Patrick Tully, age 84, from Nanuet.

The Highlander driver has now been identified as a 51-year-old Haverstraw man.

Route 304 was closed in both directions until reopening at around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

If anyone was in the area, witnessed the accident, or has video footage, please contact the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at 845-639-5840.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.