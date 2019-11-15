Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: U-Haul Van Pursuit From Greene County Ends In NJ With Vehicles Struck, Philly Driver Caught
News

Hudson Valley Business Operator Admits To Fraudulent Overbilling Scheme

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Harrison resident Ralph Mancini, 57, who operated County Waste Management, pleaded guilty to mail fraud.
Harrison resident Ralph Mancini, 57, who operated County Waste Management, pleaded guilty to mail fraud. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The owner and operator of a Westchester waste disposal business admitted to fraudulently overfilling hundreds of thousands of dollars to clients.

Harrison resident Ralph Mancini, 57, who operated County Waste Management, pleaded guilty to mail fraud, admitting as part of his plea that he had defrauded multiple commercial customers by overbilling them for the waste collected and dumped on their behalf.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said that from 2008 through 2016, Mancini overbilled a total of 17 commercial customers, including educational institutions, department stores, grocery stores, and other area establishments, by more than $800,000. Mancini sent the fraudulent invoices by U.S. mail, which fabricated the tonnage of waste collected and thereby charged customers for waste services that had not actually been performed.

“For more than eight years, Ralph Mancini, the owner and operator of County Waste Management, illegally overbilled local businesses that contracted with him to do their waste disposal,” Berman said. “Mancini has now pled guilty to hauling in over $800,000 from his victims, and faces serious time in prison.”

When he is sentenced on Feb. 14 next year, Mancini will face up to 20 years in prison.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.