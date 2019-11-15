Hudson Valley Business Operator Admits To Fraudulent Overbilling Scheme

The owner and operator of a Westchester waste disposal business admitted to fraudulently overfilling hundreds of thousands of dollars to clients.

Harrison resident Ralph Mancini, 57, who operated County Waste Management, pleaded guilty to mail fraud, admitting as part of his plea that he had defrauded multiple commercial customers by overbilling them for the waste collected and dumped on their behalf.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said that from 2008 through 2016, Mancini overbilled a total of 17 commercial customers, including educational institutions, department stores, grocery stores, and other area establishments, by more than $800,000. Mancini sent the fraudulent invoices by U.S. mail, which fabricated the tonnage of waste collected and thereby charged customers for waste services that had not actually been performed.

“For more than eight years, Ralph Mancini, the owner and operator of County Waste Management, illegally overbilled local businesses that contracted with him to do their waste disposal,” Berman said. “Mancini has now pled guilty to hauling in over $800,000 from his victims, and faces serious time in prison.”

When he is sentenced on Feb. 14 next year, Mancini will face up to 20 years in prison.

