How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From The Region

A strong cold front moving through the area started with a storm system that brought accumulating snow to the region, leading to delayed school starts and some closures on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Here are some selected snowfall totals from the region. Add the total for your town by leaving a comment below.

Westchester County

Armonk, 2.8 inches, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

North Salem, 3 inches, 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

Nassau County

Manhasset, 1.2 inches, 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

Merrick, 1.8 inches, 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

New Hyde Park, 1.0 inches, 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

Valley Stream, 1.1 inches, 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

West Hempstead, 2 inches, 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

Woodbury, 3 inches, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

Putnam County

Brewster, 3.2 inches, 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

Mahopac, 3.5 inches, 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

Dutchess County

Poughkeepsie, 2.2 inches, 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

Suffolk County

Islip, 0.8 inch, 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

Nesconset, 3 inches, 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

West Babylon, 1 inch, 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

Orange County

Monroe, 2.3 inches, 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

Newburgh, 2.5 inches, 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

Rockland County

Stony Point, 1.3 inches, 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

