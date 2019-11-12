How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From The Region

A strong cold front moving through the area started with a storm system that brought accumulating snow to the region, leading to delayed school starts and some closures on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Here are some selected snowfall totals from the region. Add the total for your town by leaving a comment below.
Westchester County
Armonk, 2.8 inches, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
North Salem, 3 inches, 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
Nassau County
Manhasset, 1.2 inches, 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
Merrick, 1.8 inches, 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
New Hyde Park, 1.0 inches, 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
Valley Stream, 1.1 inches, 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
West Hempstead, 2 inches, 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
Woodbury, 3 inches, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
Putnam County
Brewster, 3.2 inches, 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
Mahopac, 3.5 inches, 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
Dutchess County
Poughkeepsie, 2.2 inches, 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
Suffolk County
Islip, 0.8 inch, 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
Nesconset, 3 inches, 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
West Babylon, 1 inch, 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
Orange County
Monroe, 2.3 inches, 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
Newburgh, 2.5 inches, 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
Rockland County
Stony Point, 1.3 inches, 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
