Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Threat ID'd After 'Serious Matter' Caused Closure Of Area School District
News

Deer Rescued After Falling Into Septic Tank In Region

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Officers rescued a deer that fell through the top of an abandoned septic tank in Sullivan County.
Officers rescued a deer that fell through the top of an abandoned septic tank in Sullivan County. Photo Credit: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Officers rescued a deer that fell through the top of an abandoned septic tank in the region.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police officers in Sullivan County rescued the deer on Friday, June 3, in Phillipsport.

Officers Doroski and Walraven procured tools from the owner of the property and removed soil from the tank's perimeter to create a pathway to assist the deer, DEC said. 

Walraven then secured a rope around the deer, and they pulled the deer out of the hole.

DEC said the animal was "exhausted but otherwise unharmed" and ran out of sight shortly after the rescue.

The owner of the property was advised to fill in the tank as soon as possible, DEC said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.