Cuomo 'Eager To Tell My Side Of The Story' Of Sexual Harassment Claims

Facing allegations of sexual harassment from at least seven women, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he is cooperating with the Attorney General's investigation into his behavior and is eager to tell his side of the story.

Cuomo, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, though he has apologized if he “made anyone feel uncomfortable,” through his actions said that he is eager to respond to the Attorney General's investigation into the claims.

“I can tell you this … I have tried to be respectful of the process, but at the same time it has been very difficult letting people make accusations and not responding,” he said during a COVID-19 news conference in Buffalo on Thursday, April 29. “And people have only heard one side of the story. I can’t tell you how eager I am to tell my side of the story.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James launched an investigation into the claims against Cuomo earlier this year, though the governor said he has not spoken to her or her investigators.

It is unclear how far along the investigation has gone, and no timetable has been provided for its release.

“I used to tell people when I was Attorney General, that something that I learned about as an ADA, they would always say ‘well, I heard this,’ and I’d say ‘until you hear both sides of the story, you haven’t heard anything,’” Cuomo said. “People have heard one side of the story and the time will come (to hear mine).”

Cuomo previously cited “cancel culture” as the reason he is being targeted, and previously said that he will no longer comment on the allegations as he awaits the findings of James’ investigation.

“I’m trying to be respectful of the Assembly process and the AG process,” he said. “Theoretically the way it's supposed to work is the AG, the Assembly say we're doing a review. They then do a review and the review is done privately.

“Here what has happened is the complainants have gone to the press and make their complaint in the press. I have not been able to respond. That's not fair, and it's not right. So, I'm trying to be respectful,” Cuomo added.

“I’m very eager to tell my side of the story, and like any good reporter, or any good lawyer, or any savvy New Yorker, you know that there are always two sides to every story.”

