COVID-19: Rockland To Declare State Of Emergency

With 14 positive cases of the coronavirus' novel strain (COVID-19) in Rockland, County Executive Ed Day said he intends to issue a State of Emergency declaration.

The announcement will come on Monday, March 16 at 1 p.m.

“This is a rapidly changing situation, but we have been working through the weekend to ensure everything is being done in a legal and proper manner,” Day said. “We have been in close contact with our school superintendents, Rockland BOCES and other local officials as we finalize the plans that will protect our children, our families and our neighbors.

"I once again ask our residents to stay calm and remember to look out for your friends and neighbors as we navigate this situation with COVID-19.”

On Saturday, March 14, the county's first COVID-19 fatality was confirmed: a 64-year-old Suffern resident.

