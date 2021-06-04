COVID-19: Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic Scheduled For Rockland

A new pop-up vaccination site is coming to Rockland County this weekend as New York continues its efforts to “get shots in arms.”

From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, Catholic Charities of Rockland announced it will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 78 Hudson Ave. in Haverstraw.

Staff from the Rockland County Department of Social Services will be on hand to assist during the clinic, which will be administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Officials noted that the vaccine will be available for anyone 18 years and older, and “immigration status is not important. Identification should be provided if possible.

No appointment is required to get the vaccine, and walk-ins will be welcomed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.