COVID-19: Hudson Valley's Number Of Cases, Infection Rate Both Increase Again

Long Island hit another concerning milestone in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 as the region saw another rise in new cases and virus-related deaths.

Over the weekend, the average seven-day positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley continued climbing, from 4.26 percent on Thursday, Dec. 2 up to 4.51 percent in the latest update from the state Department of Health on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Statewide, the positivity rate dipped slightly, down to 4.84 percent during the same time period.

A month ago, the positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley had been hovering around or under 2 percent for weeks.

Each of the state's 10 regions now has a positive infection rate above 2.25 percent, while two are over 10 percent, causing concern for some hospitals that have been overwhelmed by new cases.

Forty new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including one each in Ulster and Orange counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 11.10 percent (down .05 percent from the previous day);

Finger Lakes: 10.32 percent (down .26 percent);

North Country: 8.86 percent (down .36 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 8.49 percent (down .25 percent);

Central New York: 8.11 percent (up .13 percent);

Capital Region: 7.61 percent (down .44 percent);

Southern Tier: 6.03 percent (down .47 percent);

Long Island: 5.95 percent (up .05 percent);

Hudson Valley : 4.51 percent (up .14 percent);

: 4.51 percent (up .14 percent); New York City: 2.26 percent (up .01 percent).

Each region's 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Thursday, Dec. 2: 60.31 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 66.51 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 69.71 new cases.

Central New York

Thursday, Dec. 2: 56.08 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 61.60 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 70.04 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Thursday, Dec. 2: 66.75 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 73.51 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 78.63 new cases.

Long Island

Thursday, Dec. 2: 47.44 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 52.50 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 55.64 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Thursday, Dec. 2: 33.17 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 36.88 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 40.14 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Thursday, Dec. 2: 70.77 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 77.18 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 82.28 new cases.

New York City

Thursday, Dec. 2: 20.42 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 20.44 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 24.03 new cases.

North Country

Thursday, Dec. 2: 68.40 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 73.75 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 77.88 new cases.

Southern Tier

Thursday, Dec. 2: 63.26 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 71.33 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 79.30 new cases.

Western New York

Thursday, Dec. 2: 73.06 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 80.43 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 84.47 new cases.

New York State

Thursday, Dec. 2: 39.73 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 3: 43.81 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 4: 46.93 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 388 (149,834 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 297 new (63,479);

Dutchess: 171 (38,686);

Rockland: 125 (56,085);

Ulster: 86 (19,554);

Sullivan: 56 (9,959);

Putnam: 30 (13,365).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Monday, Dec. 6:

Westchester: 2,357;

Orange County: 801;

Rockland: 783;

Dutchess: 513;

Ulster: 294;

Putnam: 101;

Sullivan: 90.

There were 234,516 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 10,411 newly confirmed infections for a 4.84 percent positive daily infection rate.

Thirty-eight more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to 3,246 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 91.6 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 79.1 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 68.9 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 6, 1,577,065 (1,373 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,378,469 (2,119 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"With a new variant circulating in New York, the best way to stay safe this holiday season is by getting vaccinated and boosted," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With holiday gatherings just weeks away, you can protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated and encouraging everyone in your life to do the same."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.