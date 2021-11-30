COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Number Of Cases, Infection Rate; Latest Breakdown

The positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested for the virus in the Hudson Valley has hit another new dubious milestone.

According to the latest update from the state Department of Health, the average seven-day COVID-19 positive infection rate has spiked above 3.50 percent, from 3.30 percent to 3.51 percent over the last three days, following weeks of waves of new infections.

Statewide, the average positivity rate also has been surging, from 3.95 percent to 4.12 percent during the same timeframe, with the numbers expected to continue trending in the wrong direction following the first round of holiday gatherings.

Forty-one new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health including two in Dutchess, and one in Ulster County.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 10.24 percent (65.25 seven-day average number of new cases per 100,000 population);

Finger Lakes: 9.62 percent (54.27);

Mohawk Valley: 9.51 percent (56.40);

North Country: 9.08 percent (53.53);

Capital Region: 7.75 percent (49.60);

Central New York: 6.84 percent (40.84);

Southern Tier: 5.92 percent (48.38);

Long Island: 4.78 percent (33.31);

Hudson Valley : 3.51 percent (24.38);

: 3.51 percent (24.38); New York City: 1.85 percent (16.43).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 167 (147,988 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 128 new (62,042);

Dutchess: 77 (37,875);

Ulster: 51 (19,008);

Rockland: 48 (55,405);

Sullivan: 41 (9,541);

Putnam: 31 (13,122).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Monday, Nov. 29:

Westchester: 2,356;

Orange County: 798;

Rockland: 783;

Dutchess: 510;

Ulster: 291;

Putnam: 101;

Sullivan: 90.

There were 99,430 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 5,277 newly confirmed infections for a 4.12 percent positive daily infection rate.

Seventy-three more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to 2,829.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 90.3 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 77.5 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 68.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Nov. 30, 1,562,174 (931 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,364,281 (764 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"With the arrival of winter when more people are traveling and gathering indoors, and the emergence of the Omicron variant, we are reminded that we cannot let our guard down in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We are not defenseless, vaccinations and testing are the best tools we have in preventing further spread of the virus and its variants.

"If you have yet to get your vaccine, go out and do so as soon as you can and if you're due for your booster, doses are readily available across the state," she continued. "Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay safe as we head into the winter season."

