COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipalities

Rockland County continued to see a slight rise of new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grow for a total of 12,637 cases since the pandemic began.

On Friday, May 15, 41 new cases were reported, according to the state Department of Health.

There have been 594 deaths from the virus in the county, Rockland County Health officials said.

There are currently 105 people hospitalized that are confirmed, a slight increase; and 13 hospitalized cases that are under investigation.

A breakdown of cases in Rockland, according to the Rockland Department of Health.

Spring Valley: 2,759;

Monsey: 1,552;

New City: 970;

Nanuet: 725;

Suffern: 623;

Haverstraw: 615;

Garnerville: 372;

Pomona: 364;

Stony Point: 347;

Nyack: 326;

Pearl River: 315;

West Haverstraw: 276;

Congers: 244;

Valley Cottage: 258;

West Nyack: 158;

Orangeburg: 138;

Tappan: 121;

Blauvelt: 104;

Thiells: 84;

Sparkill: 60;

Sloatsburg: 55;

Piermont: 47;

Tomkins Cove: 36;

Palisades: 34;

Hillburn: 24.

