COVID-19: FDA Expected To Authorize Second Booster Shot For This Age Group Within Days

The United States Food & Drug Administration is expected to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot for some Americans within the next few days, according to multiple reports.

CNN reported on Saturday, March 26, that sources said the FDA plans to authorize the additional booster shot for people ages 50 and older in the coming days.

An anonymous official told The Washington Post that the authorizations for the additional Moderna and Pfizer booster shots could be announced as soon as Tuesday, March 29.

CNN reported that the CDC is expected to give a permissive recommendation following FDA authorization, meaning the boosters will be available to those who are eligible to get them, but they won't be officially recommended by the agency.

A study by Clalit Health Services found that a fourth vaccine dose resulted in a 78 percent decrease in COVID-19 deaths among people ages 60 to 100 years old, according to a report from the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday, March 27. The news outlet reported that the study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

