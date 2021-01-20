Attempted Rape Conviction Of Area Man Caught In An Online Sting Upheld By Courts

The attempted rape conviction of a Hudson Valley man has been upheld by the courts during an appeal of his 2019 guilty verdict during a jury trial.

The Ulster County Appellate Division affirmed the conviction last year of Orange County resident Travis Sammeth, age 36, of Newburgh, who was found guilty of attempted rape in a case connected with a sting operation of online predators, said the Ulster County District Attorney David J. Clegg.

His conviction stems from an incident on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, when Sammeth made contact with an undercover police officer working with an FBI task force on the website KIK, an adult website, and through instant messaging, the DA's Office said.

He expressed interest in having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and made arrangements to meet with who he believed to be the girl and her stepfather.

When Sammeth arrived at the designated location, the Hudson Valley Mall, he was arrested, officials said

An Ulster County grand jury later charged Sammeth with one count of attempted rape and following a jury trial was convicted, the DA's Office said.

He was sentenced to 10 years of probation, with the first 90 days to be served in the Ulster County Jail.

Sammeth has been free on bail pending the appeal.

The case stemmed from a three-day operation carried out in Ulster County by the FBI and New York State Police Child Exploitation Task Force in conjunction with members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

The operation targeted individuals who pursued sexual contact with minors via social media. The operation in Ulster County, led to eight arrests, seven of which led to felony convictions.

