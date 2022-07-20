Arrests Made After People Struck By Items Thrown From Vehicle In Rockland

Four Hudson Valley residents have been charged with hate crimes following an investigation into items being thrown at people from a passing car.

The incidents took place in Rockland County in Monsey on Sunday, July 17.

The Ramapo Police Department received reports of pedestrians in the Monsey area being struck with projectiles from a passing vehicle, said Det. Lt. Chris Franklin.

An investigation developed information that led to identifying the vehicle and suspects. On Tuesday, July 19, 4 individuals were placed under arrest and charged with the following:

Attempted assault as a hate crime

Reckless endangerment as a hate crime

Criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of conspiracy

Aggravated harassment

Endangering the welfare of a child

Three of the suspects, Cody Vascak-Katchmar, age 19, of Valley Cottage; Kristina Fogarty, age 19, of Tomkins Cove; and an 18-year-old eligible for a youthful offender status.

Vascak-Katchmar is being held on a $10,000 and he was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office for transportation to the Rockland County Jail.

Fogarty was released from custody on $2,000 bail. The 18-year-old suspect was also released from custody on $10,000 bail. The fourth defendant, a 17-year-old, was released from custody to a parent, Franklin said.

The Ramapo Police Investigations Division was assisted in the investigation by the Rockland County Intelligence Center, Franklin added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.