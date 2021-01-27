Apple Urging iPhone, iPad Users To Update Operating Systems To Fix Security Flaws

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to immediately update their devices' operating system to the newly released iOS and iPadOS 14.4 to fix security flaws that may have been exploited by hackers in previous versions.

On its support webpage, the company said that there was a trio of security flaws that “may have been actively exploited,” though little other information has been provided about the potential breach.

“Apple does not disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available,” they noted on the webpage.

According to Apple, the security issue is part of a larger exploitable chain, so a hacker would need to exploit other bugs to fully execute the hack. The new update was made available to the public this week.

The WebKit and Kernel flaws could potentially impact iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

Apple said that the security issues stem from its WebKit and Kernel, which can both be attacked remotely by hackers. Officials said the issue was first developed by an “anonymous researcher.”

Other details, including who is actively exploiting the vulnerabilities, who might have fallen victim, or whether the attack was targeted against a specific set of users or more widespread were unclear.

Apple noted it would provide an update as soon as more details could be made available.

