Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Trapped: Man, 72, Accidentally Gets Pinned By Car In Congers Garage

A 72-year-old man accidentally got pinned in his garage in Clarkstown.
A 72-year-old man accidentally got pinned in his garage in Clarkstown. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A 72-year-old man found himself in a dangerous position after accidentally getting pinned against the wall by his car, sending him to the hospital, police said.

First responders from the Clarkstown Police Department were dispatched to a Snedecker Avenue home in Congers at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, June 24, where there was a report of a man pinned by a vehicle inside his garage.

Police said that when the homeowner pulled into his garage he accidentally struck a pillar. When he exited the sedan to assess the damage, he failed to put the vehicle in park, which then proceeded to inch forward, trapping him against a wall.

Crews from the Congers Fire Department, Rockland Paramedics and the Congers and Valley Cottage Ambulance Corps. responded to the scene and assisted police in moving the vehicle and freeing the man without further incident.

According to police, the man was transported to Nyack Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a precaution and the Clarkstown building inspector responded to the scene to determine the scope of the damage.

