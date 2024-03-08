Multi-Hazard Storm Will Bring Mix Of Rain, Snow To Northeast As Clocks 'Spring Ahead'

The timing for the system, which will be ignited by a strong cold front, is Saturday night, March 9 into Sunday, March 10, according to the National Weather Service.

During the height of the storm, thunderstorms are possible, and a broad area could see flooding. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

During that time, areas in upstate New York and northern New England are expected to see a mix of snow and sleet. (Click on the second and third images above.)

"Travel could be slow and hazardous in many areas along the coast on Saturday night, with pouring rain leading to poor visibility and ponding on the roads," according to AccuWeather.

Ahead of the arrival of the new storm, there will be a reprieve from the stretch of gray days on Friday, March 8, which will be mostly sunny with a high of around 50.

The high temperature on Saturday will be in the mid to upper-40s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain starting early in the afternoon.

Rain is likely throughout the region on Saturday night into Sunday when clocks move ahead an hour. About an inch of rainfall is expected.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high temperature in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees and a chance of rain showers.

Skies will brighten up on Monday, March 11, which will be mostly sunny and windy, with a high temperature in the low to mid-40s.

The outlook for Tuesday, March 12 calls for sunny skies with temperatures in the low 50s.

