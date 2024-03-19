Longtime County Deputy Fire Coordinator In Rockland Dies At 81

Rockland County Deputy Fire Coordinator John Kryger of Garnerville died on Monday, March 18.

Kryger has been the Rockland County Deputy Fire Coordinator since 2004 among several other accomplishments including a retired New York City firefighter, a former County of Rockland Fire instructor, a life member of the Rockland County Firefighters Association, and a member of the Rockland County Fire Chiefs Association, Safety Officers Association, and Fire Police Association.

"It is with a heavy heart that this administration mourns the passing of John Kryger, Deputy Fire Coordinator for the County of Rockland for two decades,” said County Executive Ed Day. “His tireless commitment to serving our community will leave an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of working alongside him. I extend my deepest sympathy to all impacted by the loss of a true hero. Let his legacy of compassion inspire us to carry forward the values he exemplified."

His career began in 1965 when he joined the FDNY and worked fighting fires, as well as informing the press of fire incidents.

Kryger also served as the West Haverstraw Chief's Aide.

“The loss of John is not only a loss to his family but to his second family, the fire service,” said Chris Kear, director of Fire and Emergency Services. “A friend to many, he touched everyone in a wide variety of ways; firefighter, Deputy Fire Coordinator, association member, friend, parishioner, and mentor. We cannot thank him enough for his passion and dedication. He will be missed on many levels.”

A wake will be held at the Rockland County Fire Training Center, 35 Firemen’s Memorial Drive in Pomona, on Thursday, March 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday, March 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. with Firematic Services at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal in Garnerville, 28 Chapel St.

