Long-Range Outlook Released: Here's What To Expect Through Memorial Day Weekend

After two months of mainly seeing temperatures below normal for this time of year, temperatures through Friday, May 31 in the Northeast are expected to be near normal. (Areas in gray in the first image above.)

As for precipitation, amounts are predicted to "lean" above normal during the time frame. (Click on the second image above to see those areas shown in light green in the second image above.)

The weekend will be mainly dry with comfortable temperatures.

There will be more clouds than sun on Saturday, May 18, with a high temperature in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

There could be a scattered shower or two, mainly in the later after and evening.

Sunday, May 19 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature again around 70.

Temperatures will warm up early in the workweek.

The high temperature will be in the mid-70s on Monday, May 20, and around 80 degrees on Tuesday, May 21, with mostly sunny skies each day.

Look for more of the same on Wednesday, May 22, with sunny skies and a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

