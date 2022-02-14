Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Store In Hudson Valley

One lucky New York Lottery player in the Hudson Valley may be in possession of a valuable winning Powerball ticket.

The New York Lottery announced that one of two third-place Powerball tickets for the Saturday, Feb. 12 drawing was sold in Dutchess County, at Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill.

It marks the third winning $50,000 ticket that was sold at the store in less than two months.

The winning numbers were 08-10-21-41-62 with a Powerball number of 7.

To win the third prize, the ticket buyer had to correctly pick four numbers plus the Powerball.

One $1,000,000 second-prize ticket was sold in California, though no jackpot winners claimed the top prize of $176,100,000.

The Powerball jackpot will now rise to $183 million for the next drawing on Monday, Feb. 14.

New York Lottery was also reporting 31 fourth-place winners, who claimed a $100 prize for matching four numbers, and 92 fifth-place winners who also won $100 for matching three numbers and the Powerball.

Other prizes:

Sixth place (matching three numbers): 1,995 winners for $7 each;

Seventh place (matching two numbers and the Powerball): 1,912 winners for $7 each;

Eighth place (one matching number and the Powerball): 14,106 winners for $4 each;

Ninth place: (just the Powerball): 32,072 winners for $4 each.

Winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of 1 to 69. The red Power Ball is then drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

