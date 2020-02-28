Star Of Popular Netflix Series Dines In Hudson Valley

Penn Badgley fans might not have even noticed the "You" star sitting among them casually enjoying dinner at a popular Hudson Valley eatery.

But sure, enough, if you look beneath the baseball hat, there he was in Ulster County at Savona's Trattoria in Kingston over the weekend.

The restaurant was lucky enough to get a photo with the star and post it to its Facebook page.

Badgley, who plays an unassuming bookstore manager, I mean "stalker," on the hit Netflix series that first aired on the Lifetime channel, was also reportedly spotted at several other local spots.

"You" fans know that the show is no stranger to the area. Heck, Lake Mahopac, was even mentioned in the second season.

