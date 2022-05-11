Popular Hudson Valley Pizzeria Hailed For 'Huge' Slices, Fresh Ingredients

An Italian restaurant in the area has become known for its huge slices, tasty main dishes, and super fresh ingredients.

Putnam County staple Benevenuto Pizza in Mahopac constantly garners five-star reviews from online reviews and foodies for not only the size of the dishes and pizza but also for the friendly service and the quality of ingredients.

The owners of the restaurant are also very community involved and give back as much as possible.

But on to the food.

Open since 2009, Benvenuto specializes in all types of standard and gourmet pizza, as well as high-quality Italian cuisine - inspired by family recipes.

Their pizza, baked in a brick oven, is offered in all types of fun combinations including chicken Ceasar salad and is a fan favorite for the huge slices.

"Fantastic place. I had the lasagna -- exquisite -- great salad with homemade dressing -- hubby had pizza, wonderful. Very busy but still service was attentive & timely. Highly recommend," said Marcia K in an online review.

Another reviewer, Larry B., said "A hidden gem!!! Not only is the greeting immediately welcoming and hospitable, but we were immediately captivated by the obvious quality and sophistication of the slice pizzas in the front case, and the continuing aspiration to greatness on the menu and the Margherita Pizza bore out our initial impression. Bravo! Gracie Mille!"

Besides the pizza selections of all kinds, other entree favorites tend toward the lasagna, the chicken scarpariello, the lobster ravioli, Zuppa di Pesce, and the usual, but special pasta with sauce and meatballs.

Other favorites are the calzones and the salads and appetizers including the fried calamari, the baked tomatoes with mozzarella cheese, and believe it or the wings.

Homemade desserts are also a favorite with such selections as Tiramisu and cannolis.

Besides the stellar food, the restaurant is often cited for its friendly and fast service.

So if you are in the mood for pizza or a fresh pasta dish, head to Benvenuto and enjoy.

Prices are moderate. Beer and wine are served. Children are welcome. Catering is available.

The restaurant is located at 35 Secor Road, Mahopac.

Call 845-628-0773.

