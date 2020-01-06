Phelps Takes A Multidisciplinary Approach To Treating Mental Health

What is anxiety?

Anxiety is the anticipation of a future concern. Anxiety can cause people to avoid stressful situations and can affect one’s school or work performance and personal relationships. Muscle tension and avoidance behavior are often indicators of anxiety.

Biological factors and life experiences can contribute to mental health problems and can hinder one’s ability to complete daily functions. At Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health, we’re dedicated to providing compassionate and confidential care in a safe and welcoming environment.

Symptoms of anxiety

Accelerated heartbeat

Sweating

Trembling

The sensation of shortness of breath

Feelings of impending doom and lack of control

Insomnia

Dizziness

Frequent urination or diarrhea

Muscle tension or twitches

Headaches

Tips for managing anxiety symptoms

Building self-esteem can help diminish feelings of isolation, shame, guilt, depressed mood, and difficulty functioning at school, work, or in other social situations.

Structured problem solving can help break down a problem into various, digestible components that can help you more easily decide on a course of action.

Relaxation techniques such as mindfulness meditation, muscle relaxation, and deep breathing can help reduce symptoms of anxiety.

Regular exercise, particularly rhythmic activities that involve the movement of arms and legs are especially useful to help relieve stress and anxiety while increasing the release of endorphins.

Cognitive behavior therapy helps you identify negative thought patterns and irrational beliefs that increase anxiety.

Exposure therapy helps you confront your fears in a safe, controlled environment through gradual exposure to gain a sense of control over the feared object, situation, or other anxieties.

There are a variety of approaches to treatment for anxiety

Support groups provide the opportunity to give and receive support, learn, and develop social networks in a welcoming and comfortable environment. Developing proper coping skills such as stress management techniques, including exercise, staying positive, dietary adjustments, getting enough sleep, and connecting with others can enhance the effects of therapy.

Positive mental health allows individuals to realize their full potential, cope with stress, and work productively. Phelps offers mental health services, psychiatry and outpatient programs, counseling services, LGBTQ services, and inpatient and outpatient programs to help treat mental and behavioral health.

We’re here to help you and your loved ones

If you’re experiencing physical anxiety symptoms that impact your daily routine, you should seek help by starting with a medical checkup. Your doctor can help determine if a medical condition causes your anxiety. Certain conditions such as thyroid problems, hypoglycemia, and asthma, and certain drugs and supplements can cause anxiety. If your physician rules out a medical cause as the source of your anxiety, the next step is to consult a therapist who has experience treating anxiety disorders.

If you or a loved one is experiencing anxiety, talk to your doctor, psychologist, or counselor about treatment options. For more information on mental health services and outpatient care at Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health, call (914) 366-3600.