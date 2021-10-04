Introducing Phelps Hospital’s Concierge Program

At Phelps Hospital, we’re doing everything in our power to lower barriers to quality healthcare. That is why we’ve implemented our new concierge program to simplify access to care for all of our patients.

The Phelps concierge program, through Northwell Health, offers a single point of contact for all community members to our Reflux Center, the Spine Institute, lung cancer screening, telehealth for pain management, and the Hand, Wrist, and Elbow Center. This interdisciplinary model allows direct access to physicians, while providing the opportunity for different providers to best coordinate a patient’s individual care.

In practice, the concierge program works to simplify access to departments and services. One phone number can connect anyone to the discipline they need. Patients can discuss their symptoms or any health issues they are having and will be guided to the appropriate specialist or department. Through the concierge program, we ensure that timely appointments are made based on each patient’s individual needs and symptoms.

Initial consults, follow-up visits, diagnostic testing, and much more can be organized through one concierge contact.

“The main goal is to be that single point of contact,” said Erika Larson, a Program Manager overseeing the concierge program at Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health. “Once that initial appointment is made, our concierge service is able to reach back out to our patients and see if they require any follow up. If they haven't had a chance to call back, we can reach out to see if they were advised to schedule any further diagnostic testing.”

So how exactly does this work?

For example, if a patient called the concierge program in need of care for back pain, they would be referred to an appointment at the Spine Institute. They may start their treatment journey with a pain management provider. Before seeing the patient for the first time, that provider will receive an overview of their symptoms from the concierge.

If the pain management provider requires any diagnostic testing, such as an MRI or CAT scan, the patient can call the concierge number again to arrange testing and arrange their follow-up appointments. Additionally, the provider can send the concierge service any information needed for them to reach out to the patient. This eliminates any gaps in care and reduces time to procedure.

“The customer service aspect is huge. We definitely treat our patients like they are our own family members, and we want them to feel that,” Larson said. “The patients feel like they're being taken care of.” We want patients to feel like they are being listened to, and they really are given hope that their issues and concerns will be addressed. “Having that single point of contact allows the patient to just focus on reaching out, knowing that there is someone with a familiar voice to answer, that the providers are involved in the program, and everyone is working to get them a timely appointment.”

This sort of concierge service, which originally launched at Phelps in the summer of 2020, is truly unique to the hospital space. While some hospital systems offer similar services, the ability to directly reach several specialists across various disciplines is unique. The Phelps concierge program offers access to numerous specialists for both preventative care or treatment for chronic health issues.

If you or a loved one need care from the Reflux Center, the Spine Institute, a lung cancer screening, telehealth for pain management, or the Hand, Wrist, and Elbow Center at Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health, please contact any of our concierge services at:

Westchester Lung Cancer Screening- 833-586-4727

Northwell Telepain Care- 833-724-6635

Phelps Spine Institute- 844-947-7463

Reflux Center at Phelps- 833-XRE-FLUX(833-973-3589)

Phelps Hand Wrist & Elbow- 833-51-HANDS(42637)