New Name + New Menu = Win! For West Nyack's Crossroads Gastro

Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Soft shell crab burger at Crossroads Gastro? Yes, please! Photo Credit: Facebook, Crossroads Gastro
Taco Tuesday at Crossroads Gastro features vegan, chicken, steak, shrimp and fish options. Photo Credit: Instagram, Crossroads Gastro

Made from scratch. That’s what Crossroads Gastro wants to emphasize. All beef for burgers is ground on the premises and sausages are stuffed in the kitchen; Crossroads Gastro takes time to ferment and pickle as well. The rebranded former Grub Café noodle bar in West Nyack is now serving a locally sourced, fresh, seasonal menu featuring vegan options and changing daily specials. They call their menu full of “American comfort foods.”

And what is perhaps the most quintessential American comfort food? A burger, of course. You can’t go wrong with a burger at Crossroads Gastro. We found the patty nice and thick with a meaty chew that wasn't greasy.

The soft shell crab burger (a seasonal item, so hurry over before it goes if you want to give it a try) was crispy without being dominated by the breading. Well-seasoned and flavorful, it combined the right amount of “patty” with veggie slaw and bread to create a “yum!” explosion in your mouth.

The hamburger ranks high on our list of American comfort foods. Crossroads Gastro does it right. And the fries are nice and crispy too—just the way we like 'em!

Yelp and Facebook reviews have been stellar for the four-month old Crossroads Gastro. Praise is high for the inviting atmosphere and friendly service.

There's eating inside and out and take out, too. If you are dining in, be sure to admire the bright displays from local artists adorning the walls.

Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Crossroads Gastro is located at 724 W. Nyack Rd. in West Nyack. Check out Crossroads Gastro on Facebook for more information.

