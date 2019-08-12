Neuroendovascular Surgery Takes Place Inside The Blood Vessel

Neuroendovascular surgery is a subspecialty of neurosurgery that can help diagnose and treat diseases and conditions of the brain and nervous system. Neuroendovascular surgery is minimally invasive and uses state-of-the-art imaging technology and a very thin, flexible tube (catheter) to perform procedures inside your blood vessels. Instead of open surgery, the catheter is inserted through the blood vessels (usually through the groin or arm) to transfer medication, diagnostic dyes, or treatments. Since neuroendovascular surgery is minimally invasive, meaning it uses a tiny incision, blood loss is minimal, and recovery time is typically shorter.

Neuroendovascular surgeries treat problems that occur in the blood vessels of the brain

Abnormalities in blood vessels can exist for years without causing any symptoms. One example is if blood, which normally flows from arteries to veins via capillaries, goes straight to the veins. This shortcut can increase the risk of hemorrhage or rupture.

If blood vessels become irregular or enlarged, it can lead to:

• Balance problems

• Headaches

• Memory, attention or vision problems

• Seizures

• Weakness in arms or legs

• Stroke

One of the first and only ways you will know if you have an endovascular abnormality is if you experience a medical emergency like an ischemic stroke or ruptured cerebral aneurysm. Performing neuroendovascular surgery can treat both ischemic strokes and ruptured cerebral aneurysms. Both conditions are treated by inserting a catheter through an artery using imaging guidance. Treating an ischemic stroke would require restoring blood flow to the brain. Preventing an aneurysm from rupturing requires adding soft platinum coils directly into the aneurysm or using other tools such as stents.

Treating a cerebral aneurysm would require longer recovery time if the patient was treated with open surgery. Open surgeries are more invasive and require a larger incision. The technology we have today allows us to use image-guided catheter-based techniques, which are less invasive and may reduce risks and require shorter recovery time.

Each person’s recovery from neuroendovascular surgery will vary, depending on their condition and the complexity of their procedure. Part of your care plan may include rehabilitation, such as speech therapy, physical therapy, or occupational therapy. Your surgeon will work with the extended care team to create a plan that is right for you.

Phelps Hospital is excited to welcome Dr. Yafell Serulle as the Director of Neuroendovascular Surgery. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (914) 366-5300.