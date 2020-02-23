Contact Us
Marijuana Could Be Legalized In New York Within Weeks

Legalized marijuana may be coming to New York sooner than later.
Legalized marijuana may be coming to New York sooner than later. Photo Credit: Pixabay

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is making the rounds as he prepares for the legalization of marijuana in the Empire State.

Cuomo announced he would be taking trips to California, Colorado, Illinois and Massachusetts, all states where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to educate himself as he pushes for legalization.

The governor said he will meet with officials in those states to discuss what worked and what didn’t work during the lead up to the legalization of marijuana.

Cuomo has previously stated he wants legalization passed by state officials before April 1, when the state budget must be approved.

Cuomo had previously held a joint summit on the controversial topic with governors in New Jersey and Connecticut, who are also pushing for legal marijuana in their states.

"I also want to make sure that it is done correctly, and you look at states that have legalized marijuana, many of them have generated more questions,” Cuomo stated. “One of those issues that everybody has goals, we want a goal of social equity, we want to make sure young people can't get it, et cetera. We want to make sure there are advantages to communities that have been oppressed.”

