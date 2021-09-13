Is A Cochlear Implant Right For You?

Cochlear implants are rising in popularity—since being approved by the FDA in the 1980s, more than 118,000 devices have been implanted in adults and more than 65,000 in children. Though hearing aids are still the best fit for most people with hearing loss, cochlear implants can be very beneficial when standard hearing aid technology is not enough.

A cochlear implant is an electronic medical device that can partially restore hearing in those with significant hearing issues. They use a sound processor that fits behind the ear and sends sound signals to a receiver implanted under the skin. The receiver stimulates the auditory nerve directly and avoids the damaged portion of the ear.

The best way to determine if you are a fit for a cochlear implant is to contact the Phelps Speech and Hearing Center for a hearing and cochlear implant evaluation. Approximately 15 percent of all Americans experience some sort of hearing difficulty. If you are experiencing issues with hearing loss, our team of experts can assess the function of your ears. Candidacy for an implant is determined by specialized audiometric testing at the implant center.

Our team of specialists is eager to help patients of any age with their hearing issues and needs. We offer early intervention services, hearing aid fitting and dispensing for all ages, and even telehealth services for many of our therapies and tests. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call us at (914) 366-3010, or visit us online at https://phelps.northwell.edu/speech-hearing-center.