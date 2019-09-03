Contact Us
Don't Miss Hudson Valley's Own Sam DeRosa On New NBC Show 'Songland'

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Sam DeRosa of Poughkeepsie will be on NBC's 'Songland" Wednesday.
Sam DeRosa of Poughkeepsie will be on NBC's 'Songland" Wednesday. Photo Credit: Sam DeRosa Facbeook

A songwriter with roots in Poughkeepsie will be on NBC's new show "Songland" Wednesday night, Sept. 4.

Samantha DeRosa will be performing her original song "Pill for This" at 9 p.m. in front of Charlie Puth and other producers.

The show features undiscovered songwriters who pitch their original creations to superstar recording artists and a panel of chart-topping producers.

Some of the stars include Leona Lewis, the Jonas Brothers, John Legend, will.i.am and more.

DeRosa performs in front of Charlie Puth and others on "Songland."

DeRosa started writing her own songs growing up in Dutchess County.  She took her talents to the stage for the first time at 15 when she performed at a talent show, earning a perfect score from the judges.

She attended Pace University but graduated from Berklee College of Music in Boston. DeRosa co-wrote her first smash hit "Broken" for lovelytheband, and moved out to Los Angeles.

DeRosa currently works with Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Shane McAnally and has several songs of her own out, including "Hard to Love" and "Baby I Know."

Tune into NBC at 9 p.m. to watch.

Tune in at 9 p.m. to watch.

