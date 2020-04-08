COVID-19: Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Unveil Online Reporting System

As all hands are on deck responding to calls for assistance regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department reports its online reporting system is now active.

Instead of calling 911, or waiting for an officer to respond, citizens can now use an online system to file police reports that are not an emergency including minor incidents that occurred within the Town of Poughkeepsie, the department said.

Of course, if there is a violent crime in progress or a real active emergency, residents should call 911.

They can also always reach the department at 845-485-3666.

The online reporting system can be accessed through the department’s website at www.townpolice.net . Click on the link to file a report and follow the instructions.

