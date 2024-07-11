New Update: 13-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Dump Truck In New City

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 2:10 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, near the intersection of S. Main St. and First St. in New City.

According to Detective Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2024 Kenworth dump truck and the cyclist were traveling north on S. Main St.

The truck collided with the bicyclist while attempting to make a right turn onto First St.

The bicyclist was traveling straight on S. Main St. when the collision occurred, Peters said.

The boy was transported to Westchester Medical Center, where he was being treated for the injuries.

This incident is under investigation by the Clarkstown Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit.

The names of the boy or truck driver were not released.

The department asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to contact the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

