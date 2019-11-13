Area Donut Shop Named Best In State

A Hudson Valley donut shop ranked as among the tops in the country, according to a newly released report.

Glazed Over Donuts in Beacon was ranked as New York’s best doughnuts by Insider.com, which ranked each state’s top stops for the pastries throughout the country.

At Glazed Over Donuts, in Beacon, each doughnut comes with a glaze, topping, and drizzle. You can combine a number of assortments to produce a wide variety of doughnut options, according to the shop's website.

insider.com notes that Glazed Over Donuts doesn’t stop at pastries, with ice cream sandwiches, sundaes, coffee, hot and cold beverages available for customers.

“We're a custom donut shop, offering fresh-made donuts topped with glazes, assorted toppings, and drizzles, all made to order,” the owners said. “Once you fill out your menu and place your order you can watch your donuts being made fresh through the window into our kitchen. The donut machine is right next to the window so our visitors get to see the magic as it happens.”

