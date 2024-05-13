ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By SUV In Orange County

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday, May 10, in Orange County on Route 211 near Route 17 in the town of Wallkill.

New York State Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed that Connecticut resident Mary C. Shea, age 38, from the town of Naugatuck in New Haven County, was walking on Route 211 when she stepped off the curb and into the right lane of traffic when she was struck by a 2017 Ford Escape that was traveling west.

The operator of the vehicle stopped, called 911 and attempted to render first aid. Shea was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

State police are asking anyone who may have this incident are asked to call the New York State Police Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at 845-344-5300.

