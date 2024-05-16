Here's When Rain, Showers Will Wind Down, Leading To Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

According to the National Weather Service, the low will pull off to the east late in the day on Thursday, May 16, leading to fair weather on Friday, May 17, as a high-pressure ridge sets up along the coast.

It will be cloudy and breezy throughout the day with temps in the mid-60s. Winds out of the will be around 12 to 16 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 mph.

Skies will be partly sunny Friday, helping the temperature rise into the low 70s.

Clouds will return Friday night and linger into Saturday, May 18 with temperatures in the mid-60s and a slight chance for an afternoon shower.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, May 19 with temperatures in the mid-60s.

The outlook for Monday, May 20 calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature of around 70 degrees.

