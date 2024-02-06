Head-On Crash Involving School Bus From Rockland Injures 1

The crash occurred in Sullivan County around 3 p.m., Monday, Feb. 5 in the town of Thompson in the vicinity of 907 Old Liberty Road.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the collision and found that a 2023 Kia Forte driven by a 43-year-old woman, was traveling southbound when it swerved into the path of the school bus, said Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

The bus, which belonged to the Bus Student Company of Spring Valley, was transporting six students of various ages to the Center for Discover, Chaboty said.

No injuries were reported on the bus. The driver of the Kia was transported to Garnet Medical Center-Catskills in the hamlet of Harris for treatment of a hand injury, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by:

Hurleyville Fire Department

Mobile Medic

Rock Hill Ambulance

Hatzolah Ambulance

Bethel Ambulance,

Sullivan County EMS–1 and EMS-2

New York State Police

The accident remains under investigation and charges are pending.

