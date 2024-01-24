Overcast 38°

Community Rallies To Support Family Of Nanuet Girl Killed In Crash

The community is rallying to help cover funeral expenses for a Hudson Valley girl killed in a crash that also left another teen in critical condition.

Sabrina Villagomez&nbsp;

Sabrina Villagomez 

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe by Katherine Gonzalez
Rockland County resident Sabrina Villagomez, age 15, of Nanuet, was killed on Sunday, Jan. 21 when the car she was a passenger in hit the back of an oil tanker in the Bronx.

New York City Police say the driver of the car, who hasn't been identified, was allegedly attempting stunts that are done during street takeovers.

Family friend Katherine Gonzalez said "There aren’t any words to describe how we feel right now.

"Sabrina was such an amazing soul who spread love and happiness everywhere she went. She will always be remembered for her good sense of humor and contagious smile."

All of the donations will go toward directly to funeral costs, Gonzalez said.

"We know she’s in a better place now, resting and at peace," she added. "She now watches over us as we try to live with the beautiful legacy she left."

Villagomez was a sophomore at Ramapo High School and the other victim is a senior there.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

