George Santos Announces Comeback Bid For NY Congressional Seat: 'Off To The Races'

The Republican ex-lawmaker from Long Island – who was ousted from his 3rd District seat representing parts of Nassau County and Queens – is mounting a primary challenge against Rep. Nick LaLota for his 1st District seat.

In a statement on X shared during President Biden’s State of the Union address Thursday night, March 7, Santos said New York hasn’t had “a real conservative represent them” since he left office “thanks to RINO, empty suits like Nick LaLota.”

“After a lot of prayer and conversation with my friends and family, I have made a very important decision that will shake things up,” he continued. “Tonight, I want to announce that I will be returning to the arena of politics and challenging Nick for the battle over #NY1. I look forward to debating him on the issues and on his weak record as a Republican.

“The fight for our majority is imperative for the survival of the country. God bless you all and we are off to the races.”

New York’s 1st District includes the eastern two-thirds of Suffolk County, including Huntington, Smithtown, Riverhead, and Southampton.

Rep. LaLota had not publicly responded to Santos’ bid as of late Thursday night.

The US House voted to oust Santos from office in December 2023 amid mounting accusations of criminality. He is facing a total of 23 federal criminal counts, including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress.

Two of his former campaign staffers have already pleaded guilty to federal crimes.

Santos is scheduled to stand trial in September 2024.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.