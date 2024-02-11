Brand-New Storm Snowfall Map: These Areas Now Expected To See A Foot Of Accumulation

The time frame for the storm is overnight Monday evening, Feb. 12 into Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 13, according to the National Weather Service, which says travel could be "very difficult" during that time and "hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute."

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain Monday night before changing over to a wintry mix a few hours before daybreak on Tuesday, with snow, which could be heavy at times, in inland areas, where a Winter Storm Watch is now in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In the latest projections released by AccuWeather.com, a widespread 6 to 12 inches of snowfall is predicted for the inland areas shown in the darkest shade of blue in the image above, including much of the Hudson Valley and Catskills in New York, northern Connecticut, and throughout most of Massachusetts.

Surrounding areas shown in Columbia blue are expected to get 3 to 6 inches of accumulation.

Locally higher amounts of around 10 inches are possible, the National Weather Service said.

In spots shown in sky blue, 1 to 3 inches are forecast.

Areas farthest south, including parts of New York City and Long Island are expected to see the least amount of snow, with about an inch expected with 2 or even 3 inches possible in spots.

"Currently, about an inch of snow is in store for Manhattan, mainly on non-paved surfaces," AccuWeather says. "However, snowfall is likely to ramp up quickly just to the north of Manhattan.

"Should it manage to snow heavily for several hours on Tuesday, then several inches of snow may pile up in all of the five boroughs that make up the metro area, as well as on central Long Island."

During the height of the storm, winds could gust as high as around 30 miles per hour Tuesday, leading to possible scattered power outages.

A rise in temperatures that started late in the week will continue on Sunday, Feb. 11, with a high temperature of around 50 degrees with mainly cloudy skies before a cooling trend starts into Monday.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, with a high temperature in the mid-40s.

With the low temperature expected to drop to just below the freezing mark overnight into Tuesday, a widespread mix of rain, sleet, and snow is expected from the system, with mainly snow, heavy at times, in areas away from the coast.

The current outlook for Valentine's Day on Wednesday, Feb. 14 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low to mid-30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.