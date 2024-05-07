SPCA Westchester's Mobile Adoption Unit, the first of its kind, will soon hit the road and debut at the Chappaqua Farmer's Market at the Chappaqua Train Station on Saturday, May 11 at 9 a.m.

The 26-foot vehicle features 20 spacious cages, roll-up viewing windows, and a booth providing a space for matchmaking discussions between SPCA staff and would-be adopters.

The vehicle was commissioned to increase animal adoptions amid declining adoption rates since the COVID-19 pandemic, SPCA officials said.

"SPCA Westchester and shelters nationwide find ourselves in crisis post-pandemic with adoption rates steadily decreasing," said SPCA Westchester CEO Shannon Laukhuf, who added, "Evolving the adoption process in a more efficient and accessible way is the crucial next step in our mission to help more animals in need."

Mobile adoptions will create more opportunities for homeless dogs and cats to find homes, according to the organization.

The unit's debut appearance at the farmer's market will include a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and adoption event.

As for what's next, the vehicle will visit and host events throughout Westchester and Fairfield counties, officials said.

