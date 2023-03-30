Report Of Shots Fired Causes Horace Greeley HS To Lock Down In Chappaqua: Police

A high school in Northern Westchester was placed on lockdown and inspected by authorities after a complaint of shots fired was reported, police said.

The incident happened at 8 a.m. at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua when New Castle Police responded to an anonymous complaint of shots fired.

Because of the complaint, the school was placed on lockdown, and responding officers checked the school. After a search of the building, the initial report was determined to be false, police said.

The lockdown at the school was then lifted.

After this incident, all schools in the district were also checked by the police department, who said that they would continue checking them for any suspicious activity.

