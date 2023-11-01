Race Committee Members Resign In New Castle, Fail To Renounce Antisemitism: Official

The members of the New Castle Committee on Race, Equity, and Inclusion resigned following their alleged unwillingness to condemn antisemitism, New Castle Town Supervisor Lisa Katz announced on Monday, Oct. 23.

According to Katz, the events leading up to the resignation began when the Committee prepared a statement regarding the violence unfolding in Israel and Palestine in the wake of attacks committed by the Hamas militant group.

Because the prepared statement did not specifically address the town's stance against hatred and antisemitism, the Town Board unanimously voted to not publish it, Katz said.

"We unanimously believe it is essential that any official communication should align with the Town’s values of condemning antisemitism and ensuring that hate has no home in New Castle," Katz had said in a correspondence with the Committee before the resignations.

In this correspondence, she also added, "Stating these goals would have created a more impactful message that resonates with our residents."

Following this, the members of the Committee decided to resign.

"Their departure stems from their unwillingness to publicly denounce antisemitism, a stance that contradicts the very principles of tolerance and understanding that our town upholds," Katz said in an announcement shared on social media, continuing, "Let me once again be unequivocally clear — here in New Castle, we cannot and will not stand by individuals who refuse to condemn antisemitism or any other form of discrimination."

She also added that the town would work to appoint new members to the Committee.

"Together, we will rebuild our CREI by appointing members who share our unwavering dedication to combating and denouncing hatred. And we’ll continue to foster a town that values tolerance, acceptance, and love," she said in her statement.

Originally created in May 2022, the Committee is meant to "build and sustain a community that is racially, culturally, and socially integrated and inclusive, where equity for all is the norm," according to the town's website.

