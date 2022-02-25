Contact Us
Chappaqua Daily Voice serves Chappaqua, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Chappaqua Daily Voice serves Chappaqua, NY

Nearby Sites

Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Hudson Valley Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

A pedestrian who was hit and killed crossing a busy Hudson Valley roadway has been identified by police.

Rockland County resident Patrick O'Neill, age 54, was killed around 8:20 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23, on Route 303 in West Nyack.

According to Detective Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police, O'Neill was found lying on the right shoulder of northbound Rt. 303, Peters said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until Rockland Paramedics and Nyack EMS arrived on the scene and took over care.

O'Neill was transported to Montefiore Nyack Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mr. O’Neills’ family and friends," Peters said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.