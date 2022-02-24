Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Busy West Nyack Roadway

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle along a busy Hudson Valley roadway.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 8:20 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23 in West Nyack.

According to Detective Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police, a man was struck by a vehicle in the area of 116 N. Route 303.

The first arriving officers found the man lying on the right shoulder of northbound Rt. 303, Peters said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until Rockland Paramedics and Nyack EMS arrived on the scene and took over care.

The injured man was transported to Montefiore Nyack Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name is being withheld at this time pending family notification.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim remained on the scene and displayed no signs of impairment, Peters said.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau, which is investigating the incident, is asking anyone in the area who may have witnessed the accident or has video footage to contact them at 845-639-5840.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

