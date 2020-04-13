Alice Cousins, Formerly Of Chappaqua, Had Mischievous Wit, Joyful Spirit

Alice Irene Cousins (Bo), died peacefully on Friday, April 10 at Pines Edge in Needham, MA. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Matilda and Thomas Purcell and was predeceased by her husband, Robert Cousins, and her siblings, Tom (Rosalie), Betty and Merce as well as her Aunt, Sister Mercedes Purcell. She is survived by two children and their spouses, Candis Pearson (Dave) and Peter Cousins (Victoria) and her grandchildren, Robert Cousins (Ellen), Carl Danielson, Alex Cousins (Sarah) and Valerie Renard.

Alice’s family was her greatest joy. Bob was the love of her life. When raising their children, they lived in Chappaqua and spent many happy summers on Cape Cod.

Alice was smart, strong, grounded, kind and devoted with a mischievous wit and a joyful spirit. She was, at all times, unabashedly Alice. First into the ocean, Scrabble champion and, into her 90s, the last to leave the dance floor. In her own words, at 97, she was simply, “gorgeous.”

A celebration of her life will be held at Pines Edge and a family celebration on Cape Cod at a later date.

In remembrance of Alice, please listen to her favorite song, Edelweiss, be true to yourself and hug your loved ones.

To share a memory of Alice, please visit the Eaton Funeral Home of Needham, MA, which has been entrusted with arrangements.

