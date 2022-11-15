45-Unit Apartment Building Proposed In Downtown Chappaqua

A new 45-unit apartment building that would also include retail space is being proposed for a downtown area in Northern Westchester.

The mixed-use building would be located in downtown Chappaqua at 50 North Greenley Ave., the site of a former Rite Aid, according to Chappaqua Town Supervisor Lisa Katz.

Katz said the current proposal includes:

45 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment units, 12% of which would be affordable housing units;

A new diner with indoor and outdoor seating;

A net zero-carbon building with green space and decreasing impervious surfaces;

An electric car-sharing service;

Parking included with the building.

The building would also meet the town's goal of increasing housing on the edge of the downtown area, Katz said.

"We want to hear your thoughts on the proposal! We will be scheduling meetings to discuss the proposed project, as well as ample additional opportunities for comment," Katz told residents in a post.

