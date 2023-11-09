Man Engages in Sexual Relations With Boy Under 17 In Chappaqua: Police

Bedford Hills resident James Collins, Jr., age 67, was arrested in connection with a juvenile sex crime that happened in Chappaqua following an investigation, New Castle Police announced on Thursday, Nov. 9.

According to the department, Collins had sexual relations with a boy under the age of 17. He is now charged with one count of third-degree criminal sex act.

Following his arrest, Collins was arraigned in the Town of New Castle Justice Court on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and remanded to Westchester County Jail on $7,500 cash bail or $15,000 bond. He will reappear in court on Thursday, Nov. 16.

In addition to New Castle Police, the Westchester County Police Department Real-Time Crime Center, the Bedford Police Department, and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office also assisted with the investigation, which is still ongoing. More charges may be filed, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

